BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kurava Pallayya Meets BRS Working President K.T. Ramanna, Discusses Key Student Initiatives

In a meeting with BRS representatives at Telangana Bhavan, BRS party Working President K.T. Ramanna met with Kurava Pallayya, the BRSV (Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi) Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator.



During this occasion, K.T. Ramanna instructed Pallayya to establish BRSV committees in every college across the Jogulamba Gadwal district. He emphasized the need to expose the Congress government's negligent attitude towards the education system. He urged for a strong fight to ensure that scholarships and fee reimbursements promised by the Congress government are provided to students. Additionally, he called for action to pressurize the government into addressing infrastructure deficiencies in Gurukul schools and ensuring timely rent payments for rented buildings.

Ramanna also highlighted the importance of continuous efforts to empower students in the district and assured that student leaders working for the party would be given due recognition in the future.

On this occasion, Kurava Pallayya introduced the district BRSV student leaders, including Bharat, Maj, Chinna, Rehman, Raju, Ashok, and other team members, to State President Gellu Srinivas Yadav at Telangana Bhavan.