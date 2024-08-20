BRSV protests over partial loan waiver

Gadwal: BRS party student wing, BRSV, staged a a protest at Rythu Vedika near Market Yard in Ija mandal, demanding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy fulfil his promise of waiving off all farmers’ loans. The protest saw farmers holding placards, expressing their discontent with the state government. During the protest, BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal district coordinator Kuruv Pallayya said that although the Revanth Reddy government promised a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver within the first 100 days of coming to power, only partial relief had been provided.

The promised Rs 31,000 crore loan waiver resulted in only Rs 17,933 crore being waived, leaving out many farmers. Pallayya further stated that former Finance Minister Harish Rao had thrown a challenge that he would resign if the government fully implemented its six guarantees before August 15. But he did not resign as the government failed to keep its promise. Several farmers and BRSV activists took part in the protest.