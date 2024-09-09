BSP Demands Immediate Road Repairs in Gadwal Constituency.

Gadwal : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Gadwal Constituency In-Charge, Bandi S. Raju, has called for urgent action to repair the severely damaged main road connecting Aiza and Gadwal. Due to recent heavy rains, the condition of the road has worsened, with numerous potholes making travel difficult for the local population.





Speaking at an event in Maldakal Mandal, S. Raju emphasized the hardships faced by the public, stating, "The road has become almost unusable, and the people are suffering. Despite being well aware of this issue, public representatives, including the local MLA, have turned a blind eye. We appeal to the authorities to take the initiative and begin immediate repairs."





The BSP leader warned that if no action is taken, the party would organize large-scale protests. He further criticized the ruling parties for neglecting their responsibilities after receiving the public's votes, leaving essential infrastructure like roads in disrepair.



Raju, along with other BSP leaders, inspected the affected areas and demanded that the government provide immediate relief by starting roadworks. "If the government does not act, we will be forced to intensify our agitation to ensure the public's needs are met," he stated.



The event was attended by Maldakal Mandal President Uligaddala Govind, General Secretary Naresh, and other BSP leaders.

