BSP Maheshwaram candidate campaigns in Kandukuru mandal

The Bahujan Samajwad Party will go ahead with the election campaign in Maheshwaram constituency wherein the people and leaders assured that the victory of BSP candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy is not a victory.

A large-scale campaign was organised on Tuesday in the villages of Rachulur, Begumpet, Turkaguda, Guduru, Malaguduru and other villages under Kandukuru Mandal seeking the victory of the new Manohar Reddy. He asked them to go to every house and sought vote for the BSP party.

Maheshwaram Constituency BSP party MLA candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy along with party leaders, activists and local women participated in the campaign. They said that they will vote for the Manohar Reddy who is local and instead of the non-locals.









On this occasion, BSP MLA candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy said that if the non-locals who earn thousands of crores of rupees from land grabs are won, there will not be even a yard of space left for future generations in Maheswaram constituency. He said that if he wins as an MLA, he will stand on the side of the poor.



Ranga Reddy district in-charge Mahesh Chari, BSP leaders Santosh Mudhiraj, Dusakanti Ravi, Ghanseeram, Ashok, Anand Patwari along with party leaders, activists and women of the respective villages participated in large numbers in this program.