Live
- SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8
- Cummins welcome Cricket Australia's decision to overhaul T20I squad against India
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
Just In
BSP Maheshwaram candidate holds corner meeting , receives a massive response
Highlights
People and fans flocked to the corner meeting organized by the BSP party in Maheswaram.
The crowd went into awe with the arrival of BSP party MLA candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy wherein the later asked the people to vote for the elephant symbol and give a huge majority.
