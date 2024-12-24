BT roads to be laid through forest lands

Wanaparthy: BT roads are set to be laid through forest lands connecting Anjanagirithanda and Cheruvu Mundari thanda of Wanaparthymandal jurisdiction, as approved by the District-Level Forest Committee, according to collector Adarsh Surabhi. The committee met on Monday under the chairmanship of the DC.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the committee approved laying of BT roads through forest lands to connect the thandas. For the BT road from PR Road to Anjanagirithanda, 0.69 hectares of land has been allocated. Similarly, 0.91 hectares has been allocated for the road connecting Cheruvu Mundari thanda via Peddathanda, he added.

The meeting was attended by District Forest Officer Thirumala Rao, district tribal welfare officer BiramSubba Reddy, district panchayat officer Suresh, DEE of Tribal WelfarVenkateswara Singh.