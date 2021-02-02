Buddhavanam will be ready in two months: TSTDC chairman

Nagarjunasagar: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta along with department officials on Tuesday visited Nagarjunasagar to study the present facilities and to develop the tourist destination to cater to the needs of visitors.

Addressing the media persons later, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has honoured Vyshyas by giving important nominated posts to community leaders and added that earlier Chief Ministers considered Vyshyas as just voters.

"Plans are afoot for development of tourism posts in the State," he said, adding that cruise facility of international standards has been made available to tourists near Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

He predicted that TRS candidate would win with 50,000 majority votes in the forthcoming Nagarjunasagar bypoll.

He added that Buddhavanam in Nagarjunasagar would be completed in the next two months and informed that the Chief Minister would inaugurate it officially.