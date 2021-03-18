Budget designed to fulfil promises made to public: Harish Rao

The budget 2021 has been designed to fulfil all the promises made to the people of Telangana, said finance minister Harish Rao. Rao offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Jubilee Hills.

"With the blessings of the lord Venkateshwara, the people in the state would have a good fortune and the budget will do good to the people," Rao said, adding that the budget represents the ideas of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.





"The government has worked hard to prepare the budget that will do good for the people and for the welfare of the poor. The budget has been designed to keep every word given to the people," Harish Rao said.

