Budget devoid of Sabka Vikas, says MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the Union Budget was a mathematical calculation that confirms the failures of the central government as she questioned why the Centre does not believe in Sabka Vikas. Responding to the Union Budget, Kavitha said that if the Union government wants 'Sabka Saath' then why does it not believe in 'Sabka Vikas'? Kavitha said that the Central government owes Telangana state and other state governments hundreds of crores worth pending dues that have no mention in the budget. She asked the BJP government at the Centre, "why is there no equitable dissemination of the funds state wise?"

She further said that Telangana and few other states that were either not BJP ruling states or are not poll bound find no mention in the budget and that everybody now understands this pattern of the Government. She said that if the government wants Sabka Saath then why does it not believe in keeping each state at an equal footing. "I am happy that Karnataka's Upper Bhadra project received Rs 5300 crores from the Union, but why Telangana's Mission Bhagiratha, despite recommendations from Niti Aayog was not considered for any investment," she said.

The BRS leader said that no concrete steps were taken to protect and empower MSMEs on the whole which is the need of the hour and a strong economy when not even Rs 1 lakh crores were released for MSMES across the nation. "I strongly believe MSMEs are the backbone of the nation that produces the highest employment generation, yet they have been neglected for years and years, and nothing has been done for them," she said. Kavitha further said that the Government cannot be trusted, they have kept no promises so far.