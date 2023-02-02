Budget fails to address demands from Telangana

Hyderabad: As usual, the union government has allocated Rs 1650 Crore to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Rs 37 crore to the proposed Tribal university, Rs 500 crore to the Heavy Water plant in Manuguru and Rs 300 crore to IIT, Hyderabad. Not a single demand made by Telangana Government was considered by the centre in the new budget outlay 2023-2024 presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Industry minister KT Rama Rao shot off letters to the union government demanding to fulfill the promises made under the AP Reorganisation act, including the establishment of the Bayyaram steel plant, textiles park, railway coach factory, etc.

Officials said that the new budget 2023-2024 outlay had not made any specific allocations and also no approvals to the long pending projects in Telangana state.

The centre was showing indifference towards Telangana in the fund allocations and approval of the pending project, leaders said that Telangana MPs from BRS will fight on the injustice meted out to the state in the ongoing budget session.