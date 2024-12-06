Buggapadu Mega Food Park now open!

Khammam/Sathupalli: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that special steps will be taken for the industrial development of Buggapadu. At the inauguration ceremony of the mega food park organized in Buggapadu village of Sattupalli Mandal on Thursday, he participated along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, District Collector Muzammil Khan, Sattupalli MLA Dr Matta Ragamayi Dayanand, and others.

The Ministers and MLAs inspected the agricultural stalls set up by Telangana Oilseed Producers Cooperative Society Limited, Telangana Agros Rythu Seva Kendra, and Coconut Development Board at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said that Khammam district is a dynamic one. “Former Chief Minister Jalagam Vengal Rao represented Sathupalli, and similarly, many development works like roads and canals were done here during the tenure of Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao,” he highlighted.

Sridhar Babu said that during the tenure of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, land was allocated for the establishment of a mega food park in Buggapadu village, and that the previous rulers neglected this food park.

He highlighted that industries are being set up at the food park after consulting aspiring entrepreneurs. In addition, he underscored that the government is working to create employment in the IT sector and provide a golden future for the local unemployed youth.

The Minister advised the Collector to identify the necessary land for the industrial park to be set up with women in Sathupalli and to provide basic facilities there soon. He said that there are more than 2,300 industries in Khammam, such as granite, rice mills, ginning mills, etc. He said that 10,000 MSME industries should be set up in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Minister Tummala said that more industries will be brought to the food park and the farmers of this area will be provided with remunerative prices for crops such

as guava, coconut, oil

palm, etc.