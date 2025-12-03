Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake to bloom again as restoration nears completion

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA) has nearly completed the restoration of the 18th-century Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in the Old City. The HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the lake on Tuesday.

The Commissioner said that the historic lake will serve as a beautiful necklace to the Old City. He mentioned that this lake, which had lost its splendour due to encroachments, has regained its lost magnificence. He said the lake is set to be launched in coming weeks, while final touches are being applied at the field level.

Ranganath examined the bund surrounding the lake and checked the construction of inlets and outlets. Additionally, he reviewed the access roads being developed on three sides of the lake, emphasising the importance of ensuring that locals can easily reach this revitalised area. He noted that this lake has a rich history dating back to the Nizam era, and to restore its legacy, it is essential to plant not only medicinal plants but also trees that provide refreshing shade around it.

The Commissioner proposed the establishment of walking tracks to facilitate easy access for people of all ages, along with adequate lighting around the lake. He urged for the swift completion of amenities such as play areas for children, seating zones for the elderly, open gyms, green benches and parks. Furthermore, he instructed officials to install CCTV cameras and arrange for monitoring from the HYDRAA head office.

Ranganath proposed the idea of creating entrance gates in conjunction with the gazebos being constructed here, allowing people to gather and relax in a manner that honours Islamic traditions.

On the occasion, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of preserving this lake, which boasts a history spanning hundreds of years, as a national treasure for future generations. He noted that last August, efforts were made to eliminate the encroachments on the lake.

He mentioned that the lake, which had diminished to 4.12 acres, has now been restored to 18 acres through the removal of encroachments and comprehensive development. Ranganath stated that we are implementing measures to ensure that, alongside flood control, groundwater levels remain plentiful.

He advised local officials to construct canals with equivalent capacity to facilitate the downward flow of water from the lake's outlet. GHMC Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy informed the Commissioner that construction activities have already commenced alongside road expansion.

As a part of restoration, the encroachments were removed, which had severely damaged the lake, with debris dumping and illegal construction shrinking its FTL.