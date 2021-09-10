Buoyed by Delhi visit, KCR to resume district tours

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who returned to Hyderabad on Thursday evening after eight days' stay in Delhi, is getting ready to take up a tour of districts from next week. He would first review the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme on Monday and then finalise the dates for his visits to districts.

All the district collectors have been informed to make necessary arrangements for the visit of the CM and be ready with full details about the welfare and developmental programmes that are being implemented in the district.

Apart from inaugurating the new integrated collector offices, KCR will hold review meetings on welfare schemes with officials, district ministers and local public representatives. Special emphasis would be laid on the progress of implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. KCR is planning to hold marathon meetings with officials and the SC community to make the scheme a success. It may be mentioned here that under the scheme each beneficiary will get Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to launch his own business activity.

He also proposes to hold regular meetings with officials of Karimnagar to monitor the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

This assumes importance since the TRS has taken the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency as a prestigious election. It wants to establish that the pink party was in full command of the constituency and it is the party that matters and not individuals. On the other hand, the former minister and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is also trying his best to retain the seat.

KCR had directed the party leaders to file daily ground reports on the political situation and campaign by the BJP. He has also sought reports on implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme from the officials.