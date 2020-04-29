Burglars decamp with Rs 10 L cash from Karachi bakery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons gained entry into the Karachi bakery at its MJ market branch in Hyderabad and decamped with Rs 10 lakh cash.

The bakery manager suspected of the burglary when he noticed the shop was open. He soon checked up the locker and found the cash was missing. The police were alerted who rushed to the spot and inspected the bakery. Meanwhile, the clues team is collecting the information.

The police are also verifying the CCTV footage at the shop and launched an investigation. It is worth mentioning here that the bakery is close to the police check post that was set up in the view of the lockdown.

Ever since the lockdown, the bakery is being opened once in a while. In the preliminary investigation, the police said that the burglars may have been sneaked into the store from a narrow passage beside the building.