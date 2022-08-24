Burglars murder couple in Medak

Medak: Panic triggered after some unidentified burglars killed a couple at their residence. The incident took place at Paithara village of Kulcharam Mandal on Tuesday midnight.

The victims were identified as Lakshmaiah (55) and Lakshmamma (51). The couple were attacked with sharp weapons when they were in deep sleep. As the news of the double murder spread all over the Mandal, a huge number of villagers arrived at their residence. After examining the crime scene, the police are suspecting the burglars might have killed for gain.

The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital Medak for post-mortem. A case was registered by Kulcharam Police. The investigation is underway.