Burnt body of man found in Hyderabad, police suspect murder

Hyderabad: A partially burnt body of a man aged about forty years has been found here on Wednesday at Chinthapatla village of Yacharam Mandal in Rangareddy district. The police said that the man has been murdered and the body was later dumped.

The body has been found by the villagers who alerted the sarpanch and the police who arrived at the spot. The police examined the spot and collected the clues. "The accused murdered the man elsewhere and later dumped the body at the spot and burnt it to avoid getting identified," the police said adding that they are looking into the surveillance camera for a detailed enquiry.

The Yacharam police shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem and registered a case. An investigation is underway.

On April 29, 2020 - a decomposed body of a man was found at a graveyard in Mailardevpally. It was learned that the man was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped later in the graveyard. The police registered a case and are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.