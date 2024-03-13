Bury the hatchet to win double-digit seats: Amit Shah to TS party leaders

Hyderabad: Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked party leaders to sink differences and work hard in coordination to achieve target of winning more than 12 Parliament seats from Telangana.

Shah, who met the State Election Working Committee members here, took stock of the State political developments and underscored growing popularity of BJP and PM Narendra Modi in Telangana. He stressed that the party rank and file should get their act together to utilise opportunity to get double-digit seats.

Shah reportedly highlighted certain grey areas regarding strengthening the polling booths and asked party leaders to focus on winning booths. According to sources, the party is found to be weak in about 7,000-10,000 polling booths out of about 32,000 across the state. Mostly, these are spread in places like the Old City in Hyderabad LS constituency, Bhainsa and parts of Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Khammam.

The State leaders have reportedly explained the steps being taken to strengthen the booth committees in the Old City, besides, Nalgonda and Khammam LS constituencies. They feel the entry of former Khammam MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao is expected to further strengthen party efforts in this. Also, the new joinings from the BRS and Congress would step up its efforts to consolidate the booths.

The party leaders feel that weakening of BRS strength getting reduced considerably in several Assembly constituencies gives wider space to strengthen itself without giving any opportunity to the Congress.

This visit of Shah is second to Telangana after the Assembly polls. Earlier, the party had set a target of increasing its vote share in LS elections to 35% and winning a minimum of 10 seats. This was in line with party’s performance of winning four of 17 LS seats in 2019.

Earlier, Shah addressed the party social media heads, asking them to spread achievements and success stories of the Modi government in the last 10 years. Their focus should be empowerment of various sections of people, addressing issues of poverty, along with driving development agenda resulting in multiple sectors' performance improving drastically; also, how the party took crucial decisions under Modi leadership; not only delivered on its electoral promises of Ram Mandri, Article 370 and CAA, but also ensured the country’s external and internal security. Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy offered prayers at Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar.