C-DAC marks 39th Foundation Day with indigenous tech showcase

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, marked its 39th Foundation Day on 17 March 2026 with a grand celebration at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad. The event highlighted the pioneering role of C-DAC in advancing indigenous technologies and its commitment to shaping the digital future of India. Continuing the celebrations, C-DAC organised a one-day workshop on 18 March titled “Technology Frontiers and Directions”.

The workshop focused on emerging domains such as Exascale Computing, Quantum Computing & Communications, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and Next-Generation Cybersecurity. Experts discussed advancements, applications, and future directions in these cutting-edge fields, underlining the growing capabilities of India in high-performance and strategic technologies.

A major attraction was the C-DAC Tech Showcase, which was opened to the general public and drew an overwhelming response. More than 1,000 participants, including researchers, professionals, students, and representatives from government departments and national institutes such as IRISET, BPR&D, NALSAR, and SVPNPA, experienced the innovations of C-DAC firsthand.

Specialised technology stalls were set up across diverse domains, ranging from Exascale and Quantum Computing to Blockchain, Maritime Technologies, Power Electronics & Energy, Next-Generation Mobility Solutions, ChipIN Centre, and the DIR-V VEGA Processor. E-Governance, accessibility, educational technologies, healthcare, and agriculture were also featured.

Skill development initiatives under MeitY, Information Security Education Awareness (ISEA), and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) were also showcased. Each stall was facilitated by C-DAC R&D scientists and engineers, who provided live demonstrations and technical insights. Attendees interacted directly with developers, gaining practical knowledge of system functionalities and real-world applications.

The showcase created a vibrant environment for knowledge exchange, inspiring students and young professionals to contribute to the technological growth and self-reliance of India. Lakshmi Eswari, Scientist G and Centre Head, emphasised that the Foundation Day celebrations and Tech Showcase reflect the mission of C-DAC to drive innovation, foster digital transformation, and strengthen the position of India in the global technology landscape.

This year’s event not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for future advancements, reaffirming the role of C-DAC as a cornerstone of indigenous technology development.