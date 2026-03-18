C-DAC turns 39, eyes quantum, AI and semiconductor leadership

Hyderabad: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) marked its 39th Foundation Day with dignitaries lauding its pivotal role in advancing India’s technology leadership across critical domains.

The celebrations, hosted in the city on Tuesday, brought together senior officials, scientists and industry leaders, who underscored C-DAC’s contributions to national missions and its expanding role in shaping India’s digital and space future.

Addressing the event virtually, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), praised C-DAC’s achievements in high-performance computing, cybersecurity, semiconductors, and emerging digital technologies. He highlighted its contributions to flagship initiatives such as the National Supercomputing Mission, National Semiconductor Mission and National Quantum Mission, while urging greater focus on quantum computing, RISC-V, blockchain and IoT. He emphasised the importance of self-reliance in operating systems and databases, and called for stronger collaboration with industry, academia and defence sectors.

Former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath highlighted C-DAC’s legacy in supercomputing through the PARAM series and its collaboration with ISRO in developing computing and electronic systems for space missions. He pointed to global trends such as satellite constellations, AI-driven autonomous systems, and the convergence of space and digital technologies, urging C-DAC to align its supercomputing mission with national priorities and strengthen India’s position in advanced computing and space technologies.