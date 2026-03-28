TRANSCO pulls the plug on 24x7 power for lift irrigation

In a major blow to the irrigation sector, the Telangana TRANSCO has asked the Irrigation Department to operate all pumps associated with the state's lift irrigation schemes during daylight hours--specifically when solar power is available-- the power utility categorically said that it would not supply power to lift the project continuously for 24 hours.

This request was conveyed in a letter addressed by the Transco chief engineer (lift irrigation schemes) to the engineer-in-chief (general) of the Irrigation Department. In response to communication from the Irrigation Department, which had requested a continuous 24-hour power supply to operate two 62-megawatt pumps at the Devannapet Pump House under the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, the TRANSCO suggested that operating all lift irrigation pumps during the day would put more financial burden on the utilities and recommended a revised schedule to facilitate pumping operations during daylight hours only .

Furthermore, Transco pointed out that since the Irrigation Department is insisting on a 24-hour power supply, the utilities are compelled to purchase electricity from the open market at exorbitant rates to meet this demand.

Citing these various factors, TRANSCO strongly recommended that the Irrigation Department immediately reschedule its operations to ensure that pumping is conducted during daylight hours.

It was pointed out that lift irrigation schemes should draw power exclusively during daylight hours, as the availability of solar energy during this period ensures electricity is available at a lower cost. It also noted that the massive accumulation of outstanding electricity dues is severely undermining the organisation's financial stability. The energy wing requested for immediate payment of Rs 500 crore towards electricity charges, in addition to the release of funds pending for ongoing construction works.

It was further pointed out that a total sum of Rs 33,653 crore remains outstanding, comprising Rs 27,027 crore in electricity bills payable to Telangana DISCOMs for the period from April 1, 2021, to February 28, 2026.

Rs 1,745 crore towards substation and line operation and maintenance charges up to March 2026 and Rs 4,881 crore towards bills for capital works--both those already completed and those currently under construction-- it was noted that bills amounting to Rs 813.37 crore within this total have already been processed, and payment tokens have been issued. However, the actual payments remain pending with the Finance Department. The irrigation wing requested for immediate clearance of these payments also.