Kavitha to launch new party on April 25

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha would be launching her new political party on April 25 and also announcing the party flag, agenda on the same day in the city.

The Jagruthi President officially announced the date of launch of her political party during a press conference at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Nizamabad. Shedding light on the suffering of the people of Telangana and the plethora of unfulfilled aspirations, Kavitha said, “12 years in, we still haven’t been able to secure the,” Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu”, that we fought for. From farmers to industrialists, from the youth to the elderly, from SCs and STs to BCs from Sikhs to Muslims to Christians to other minority communities, the list is endless. Every single section of the society is suffering and successive governments have failed to cater to the needs and aspirations of the people of Telangana,” said Kavitha.

The Jagruthi leader said that the society has seen enough number of parties with men at the helm of affairs. “As a “Daughter of Telangana”, I firmly believe that there is a need for new and inclusive political force led by a woman to achieve “Sarvodaya Telangana”. With the blessings of the people of the state, I will be launching my party on the April 25 at Advaya Conventions in Medchal at 10 am and this will mark the beginning of a new era in Telangana politics,” said Kavitha.

Stating that representation of youth in politics was a long-standing problem in India, Kavitha said, “Politics is our job. It isn’t rocket science. Even if it is, it is imperative and important that we decode and understand the system. It impacts every aspect of our lives.

I appeal to the youngsters of Telangana. Please do not steer away from politics. Get involved and change politics instead. You have to be in a political party or inside the system to do that. I invite all the youngsters to join our party. Together we will change the future of Telangana. We cannot depend on others to do this. We will have to do it ourselves,” said Kavitha.