  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Cabinet panel on Rythu Bharosa meets farmers in Utnoor, says will consider their feedback

Cabinet panel on Rythu Bharosa meets farmers in Utnoor, says will consider their feedback
x
Highlights

A Rythu Bharosa conference was organized in Utnoor of Adilabad district on Thursday under the auspices of the ministerial sub-committee to collect feedback on the procedures of the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

A Rythu Bharosa conference was organized in Utnoor of Adilabad district on Thursday under the auspices of the ministerial sub-committee to collect feedback on the procedures of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka stated that Rythu Bharosa meetings are being held to gather everyone's views and that the government's decision will be based on the opinions of the farmers.

During the workshop, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced plans to construct the Pranahita-Chevella project at Thammidihatti and stated that the government is considering designing schemes for small farmers. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy emphasized the importance of discussing with the people and implementing the schemes, with the opinions collected being discussed in the assembly before a final decision is made.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X