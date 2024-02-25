Live
Cabinet Sub-Committee to review GO 317
The State government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review GO 317, a measure challenges r civil servants, teachers, and other employees receiving salaries from the exchequer.
Health Minister Damodar Raj Narasimha will lead the committee, with members including Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Poonam Prabhakar. The committee is tasked with gathering perspectives from government employees and teachers to comprehensively assess the issues stemming from GO 317. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has issued official orders to form the Cabinet Sub-Committee and directed the submission of a comprehensive report. The committee’s convener is the Secretary of GAD.
