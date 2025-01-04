Cabinet to brainstorm on energy policy today

The new Energy policy document will be the main agenda at the Cabinet meeting along with detailed discussion on Rythu Bharosa scheme today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to unveil its new Energy policy focusing on promoting green energy on a large scale ahead of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting on January 13.

The draft Energy policy will be placed before the Cabinet meeting on Saturday for a discussion and based on the suggestions, if need be changes will be made before it is made public. During his visit to Davos, Australia and Singapore, Revanth Reddy will showcase the new policy before prospective investors in renewable energy and try to attract investments in Telangana. The new policy proposes to offer huge incentives to the investors.

This policy document will be the real main agenda on Saturday at the Cabinet meeting along with detailed discussion on Rythu Bharosa scheme, officials told Hans India. All the recommendations made by the Energy wing and stakeholders have been cleared by the government and have been incorporated in the draft policy. “The new policy targets to generate 20,000 MW of renewable energy out of 31,000 MW of power requirement by 2035.” Further, the Energy minister said the state government was also ready to enter into agreements with other states to set up solar and hydel power generation units in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh which are blessed with natural resources for renewable energy generation. The new Energy policy’s main objective is to achieve power surplus status.

The demand for power will significantly go up after Future City, Pharma City, Regional Ring Road and New Metro Rail lines become reality. Suitable lands will be earmarked for solar power plants if the investors come forward. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the distribution and transmission networks and other infrastructure would also be developed simultaneously.