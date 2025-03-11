CAG report to clear misgivings on State funds, debt: revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government would table CAG report in the upcoming budget session, which will clear all the misgivings about the State’s finances and debt. Countering the claims of senior BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Revanth Reddy dared the Union Minister for an open debate on Telangana’s development and Centre’s contribution.

During an informal media interaction at Assembly premises on Monday, the Chief Minister pointed out that time has come to clear the misconceptions on key issues and challenged the Union Minister to prove his claims. He said in case Kishan Reddy was able to prove his point then the Congress would felicitate him by organising an event. “Time has come to debate on how much taxes were extracted by the Centre from Telangana and what was Centre’s contribution for development. Myself and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka are ready for the debate,” he challenged.

While placing the onus on the Centre for delay in RRR project, the CM held that the BJP leaders on one hand were critical over project’s delay but on the other hand were creating hurdles in the land acquisition process. He asked as to why the BJP MPs have failed to attend the recent all-Party meeting aimed at joint efforts to get Centre’s funds. He wondered if they were serious about Telangana’s progress. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ignored the State while allocating bullet trains to Gujarat.

Responding to questions on his numerous Delhi visits, the CM asserted that he would continue his visits to the national capital for the sake of the State's development.

Revanth Reddy described the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as a demonetised currency which does not carry any value now. Taking on BRS working president K T Rama Rao for eulogising his father and describing him to be unrivaled leader in State, he described this as an excuse KCR from attending the Assembly sessions. He felt that the father and son duo were yet to come to terms with reality.

The Chief Minister alleged that the former Minister T Harish Rao had completely surrendered to BJP as he was behind the Congress’s loss in the recent MLC polls. Drawing parallels to ‘Spyder’ movie’s antagonist Surya, Revanth Reddy felt that the trio KCR, KTR and Harish Rao were getting sadistic pleasures over the deaths of farmers. Blaming the previous government for drought-like situation in the State, CM reiterated his accusations and reminded the bonhomie between Jagan and KCR. He said this indulgence had jeopardised water sharing deals between AP and Telangana.