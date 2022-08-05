CAG submits audit report to Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: In accordance with Article 151(2) of the Indian Constitution, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India submitted his 'Audit Reports' on the Accounts of the State Government to the Honourable Governor, who causes them to be laid on the Table of State Legislature.



Performance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on "Implementation of 74th Constitutional Amendment Act in Telangana State for the year ended on 31 March 2021 Government of Telangana" (both English and Telugu versions), has been forwarded to the Governor and the State Government of Telangana on August 1 2022 for laying in Legislature of Telangana.