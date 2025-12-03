Call for Unity: Narsi Reddy urges fight against widening economic gaps in India

Hyderabad: Former MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy has urged progressive forces to unite in the fight against widening socio-economic disparities, stressing that the current Indian economy is riddled with gaps that hinder social unity. He made these remarks while speaking at a memorial meeting organised by UTF State President Chava Ravi on the second death anniversary of TS UTF senior leader Akshay Kumar Dattu on Tuesday.

Recalling the challenges faced at the time of independence, Reddy said backwardness was then linked to food shortages, lack of technology, and limited access to education. He noted that despite reforms prioritising education, healthcare, and welfare, today’s rulers are adopting policies that favour corporate powers, thereby worsening the living standards of the poor and middle class.

He alleged that subsidies given to a handful of investors account for more than 40 per cent of the budget, while less than 10 per cent is spent on the needs of nearly 70 per cent of the population. Reddy warned that corporate interference in education and healthcare has made these essential services unaffordable for ordinary citizens.

He emphasised that abolishing such policies is vital to achieving social unity and called upon activists to continue the mission of Akshay Kumar Dattu, who tirelessly worked for community welfare. Presiding over the meeting, Chava Ravi demanded that education remain in the state list, cautioning that centralisation through initiatives like the National Education Policy 2020 would deprive the poor of access and erode local culture and traditions.

State General Secretary A Venkat praised Dattu as an ideal teacher and leader who remained active in community struggles even at the age of 76. Floral tributes were paid to his portrait before the meeting. Several leaders and organisations, including CITU, AIDWA, UTF, and Dattu’s family members, participated.