Call to rename Telugu varsity as Somanatha

Warangal: Somanatha Kala Peetham, a Literary and Cultural Vedika, urged the State government to rename the Telugu University after Saint Poet Palakuriki Somanatha, one of the most noted Telugu language writers of the 12th or 13th century.

Speaking to the media persons at Palakurthi in Jangaon district on Monday, the members of the Somanatha Kala Peetham urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take favourable decision on it. They recalled that the CM had spoken about a change of name to the Telugu University in the recent Assembly session. Moreover, all those who actively participated in the Telangana Movement are also in favour of rechristening Telugu University in the name of Somanatha.

The Kala Peetham also urged the government to consider the name of Suravaram Prathap Reddy for the Palamuru University. Peetham honorary advisor Veeramaneni Venkateshwar Rao, president Dr Rapolu Satyanarayana, vice-president Margam Laxminarayana, secretary Immadi Damodar, joint secretaries Jakkula Ravinder, Mamindla Ramesh Raja, treasurer Rapaka Vijay, secretariat members Gummadrajula Sambaiah, Gudur Lenin, Rapolu Venkateshwarlu, Rapaka Ramesh, Bajjuri Venugopal and Merugu Madhusudan were at the meeting.