Camera found in girls’ restroom

Mahabubnagar: In a disturbing incident at the Government Polytechnic College in Mahabubnagar, a hidden camera was discovered in the girls’ restroom, leading to swift intervention by district authorities. On Thursday, District Collector Vijaya Indira Boyi and Superintendent of Police (SP) Janaki visited the college to assess the situation and reassure students of their safety.

The incident came to light when the college principal detected suspicious activity and promptly reported it to the police department’s She Teams. Upon investigation, the police identified and arrested a student responsible for installing the hidden camera.

During their visit, the Collector and the SP held discussions with the principal, faculty members, and students. They emphasized the seriousness of the matter and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved. The Collector expressed concern over the breach of privacy and highlighted the importance of creating a secure environment for all students, especially girls.

The Collector instructed the college administration to strengthen security measures on campus, including the installation of CCTV cameras in key areas and regular inspections. Additionally, she advised the management to set up a grievance redressal mechanism to allow students to report any issues confidentially and without fear.

SP Janaki praised the swift response of the She Teams and reiterated the commitment of the police department to ensure the safety of students. She emphasised the need for increased vigilance and awareness among students and staff to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The students, particularly girls, expressed their concerns and requested stricter security measures. The authorities assured them of immediate steps to address their issues, including regular security audits and sensitization programs.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage, with parents and the public demanding stricter laws and stringent monitoring to ensure the safety of students. Authorities have pledged to take all necessary actions to prevent such incidents and restore confidence among students and parents. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the arrested student is currently in police custody.