Camp to identify needs of disabled held

Mulugu: Itis the responsibility of all of us to lend a helping hand to the disabled, said District Collector Diwakar TS while addressing at a camp held here on Wednesday.



District Collector Diwakar T.S. said that the disabled people should take advantage of the camps organized in Under the auspices of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, with the cooperation of Aleenco Hyderabad, at Girijana Bhavan in Mulugu District Center on Wednesday.

District Collector Diwakar T.S. District Collector Divakar was the chief guest at the camp organised to identify the necessary aid to be provide to the disabled people from Mulugu, Venkatapur, Govinda Raopet areas. The Collector said that arrangements have been made and all disabled people should attend these camps and get the necessary aids.