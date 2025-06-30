Candy Crush saga at ICU ward!

Nagarkurnool: Serious negligence by doctors at the Nagarkurnool Government General Hospital has come to light, especially in the treatment of poor patients. Due to the lack of strict supervision by higher authorities, even lower-level medical staff are reportedly showing careless behaviour—even in critical units like the Emergency and ICU wards—spending their time playing games like Candy Crush on their smartphones. On Saturday night around 8:40 pm, patients from nearby villages arrived at the hospital seeking medical care. While only two doctors were attending to patients, another was seen completely engrossed in playing Candy Crush on her phone. Despite a queue of patients waiting for treatment, she allegedly instructed the security guard to keep them outside while she continued to play, showing complete disregard for her duties.

Meanwhile, some lower-level staff were seen working hard, while others appeared indifferent to the situation, causing distress among nearby patients and their families. Allegations are being made that such negligence is a direct result of the hospital superintendent’s failure to maintain regular oversight and discipline.

What’s even more striking is that this incident occurred on the very same day when Aarogyasri CEO Uday Kumar and District Collector Badavath Santosh visited and inspected the hospital.

The fact that such negligence surfaced just hours after a high-level inspection has shocked many and raised serious questions about the functioning of the hospital. Citizens are demanding immediate action from the concerned authorities to ensure accountability and better healthcare services.