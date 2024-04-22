Car catches fire at Shivarampally

Hyderabad: A car caught fire and was engulfed in flames near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Shivarampally under Rajendranagar police station limits on Sunday. Following the fire accident, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames.

However, there were no casualties reported except for the damage to the car. The driver of the Innova car noticed smoke emanating from the engine of the vehicle while travelling on the road at Shivarampally and immediately got out of the car, escaping unhurt.

Within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames, leaving it gutted completely. The firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and doused the fire. The fire officials claimed that the cause of the fire was a short circuit caused by the severe heat conditions.