Car collides with lorry in Dhone, family injures

Gadwal: A fatal road accident occurred near Dhone in Kurnool district, involving a family from Gadwal. The accident took place on the National Highway near Kotta kota, Dhone Mandal. The family's car collided with a lorry, resulting in serious injuries.

Victims were initially shifted to a government hospital in Dhone, and others being referred to Kurnool for further treatment. The family is related to handloom merchants and includes members of the Padmashali Youth Association. Specifically, the victims include the elder sister of the association's urban president, Raghu.

Further details are yet to be known.