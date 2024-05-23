Live
- Myanmar seizes over 1,600 tons of illegal teak timber in April-May
- Shares of Adani Group’s listed firms see sharp rally, Adani Enterprises surges 8 pc
- Over 17,500 acres of poppy farms destroyed in north Afghanistan: Officials
- I tried to talk to him: Russell on Narine's return to West Indies' T20 World Cup squad
- International organ racket: TN Police directs SPs to get details of missing persons in each district
- Kisse Kahaniyaan workshop for students held
- MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Moves High Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail in EVM Vandalism Case
- IMF approves $164.6 mn funding for Rwanda
- Namibia seeks leading role in critical minerals supply for green energy
- Nadda asks people to give rest to Naveen
Just In
Car collides with lorry in Dhone, family injures
Highlights
A fatal road accident occurred near Dhone in Kurnool district, involving a family from Gadwal. The accident took place on the National Highway near Kotta kota, Dhone Mandal.
Gadwal: A fatal road accident occurred near Dhone in Kurnool district, involving a family from Gadwal. The accident took place on the National Highway near Kotta kota, Dhone Mandal. The family's car collided with a lorry, resulting in serious injuries.
Victims were initially shifted to a government hospital in Dhone, and others being referred to Kurnool for further treatment. The family is related to handloom merchants and includes members of the Padmashali Youth Association. Specifically, the victims include the elder sister of the association's urban president, Raghu.
Further details are yet to be known.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS