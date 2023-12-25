Live
- Adani Green Energy Ltd completes PPA with SECI for 8000-MW solar power
- PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary
- NewsClick HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver, offers material info
- 12 flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport
- Wouldn’t be a surprise if Nathan Lyon plays into his 40s, says Mark Taylor
- Kharge to chair meeting with J&K leaders to discuss poll preparedness
- PM Modi virtually distributes dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore
- Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi
- Bigg Boss season 7 violence: Police detain 3 more people
- TDP lashes out at Ambati Rambabu for comments on Chandrababu’s yagam
Car plunges into pond due to low visibility in Vikarabad, 1 washed away
Vikarabad: Friends left for Vikarabad Anantagiri from Hyderabad to enjoy the weekend ended on a tragic note. Four boys and one girl were happily traveling together when their car plunged into a pond when they reached Shivreddypate in Vikarabad district. Three people, including a girl, rescued.
A man named Gunasekhar washed away in the incident. The incident took place around 5.30 in the morning. It is reported that a vehicle in order to avoid collision to the front vehicle, lost control and plunged into the pond. The car was taken out by the police. Rescue operations underway to trace Gunasekhar.
