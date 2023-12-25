  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Car plunges into pond due to low visibility in Vikarabad, 1 washed away

Car plunges into pond due to low visibility in Vikarabad, 1 washed away
x
Highlights

It is reported that a vehicle in order to avoid collision to the front vehicle, lost control and plunged into the pond

Vikarabad: Friends left for Vikarabad Anantagiri from Hyderabad to enjoy the weekend ended on a tragic note. Four boys and one girl were happily traveling together when their car plunged into a pond when they reached Shivreddypate in Vikarabad district. Three people, including a girl, rescued.

A man named Gunasekhar washed away in the incident. The incident took place around 5.30 in the morning. It is reported that a vehicle in order to avoid collision to the front vehicle, lost control and plunged into the pond. The car was taken out by the police. Rescue operations underway to trace Gunasekhar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X