Car plunges into pond due to low visibility in Vikarabad, 1 washed away

Vikarabad: Friends left for Vikarabad Anantagiri from Hyderabad to enjoy the weekend ended on a tragic note. Four boys and one girl were happily traveling together when their car plunged into a pond when they reached Shivreddypate in Vikarabad district. Three people, including a girl, rescued.

A man named Gunasekhar washed away in the incident. The incident took place around 5.30 in the morning. It is reported that a vehicle in order to avoid collision to the front vehicle, lost control and plunged into the pond. The car was taken out by the police. Rescue operations underway to trace Gunasekhar.