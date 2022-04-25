Car rams into harvester killing two

Karimnagar: In a ghastly road accident, two people died on spot and few others were injured. The incident took place near Rukmapur in Choppadandi mandal during the wee hours of Monday. The mishap took place after a speeding car rammed into stationery harvester near Rukmapur. Youth identified as Akshay and Shiva died on spot and others present in the car were severely injured. The police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment and shifted the deceased to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

Similarly on Sunday, three persons died on spot and four others injured. The incident took place at the outskirts of Peddakalwala of Peddapalli mandal. The incident took place when a speeding car rammed into a DCM van parked on the road as it developed technical problems at around 8 am. The deceased identified as Hulasram Sathpuri (43) and Chaitramukhi (25) died on the spot, where Hemendra Sahari also died while shifting to hospital for treatment. Rahul Sathpuri, Dukram Thikam, Nagendra Sahari and car driver Karan were injured in the accident. The victims were the residents of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh were travelling towards Hyderabad. The driver lost control and hit the van from the behind thus the front portion of the car was damaged beyond recognition.

In an another road accident at Jagtial, two were killed on the spot and two others were injured due to collision of 2 motorcycles at Rajaram in Malyal mandal.

On Monday, a car mowed down a man after it went out of control and hit a motorist killing him on the spot at Hayathnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Monday. Police believe that incident took place due to rash driving. It is believed that the incident has occurred around 1am, when the car going towards Hayathnagar and hit a motorist identified as Raghuram, a resident of Kuntloor. Raghuram died on the spot. It is reported that the car went on to crash into a compound wall of a house before coming to halt.