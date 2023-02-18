  • Menu
Car rams into lorry after its tyre burst on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Car rams into lorry after its tyre burst on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway
For representational purpose

Highlights

Locals rescued the injured people who were stuck in the car after it collided with a lorry

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, four people sustained injuries after a car tyre busted and hit a lorry, near Narketpally on Friday.

Locals rescued the injured people who were stuck in the car after it collided with a lorry. All four, reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The four people were traveling in a car from Hyderabad to Vijayawada when the car tyre suddenly burst and the driver lost control of the car.

Reacting to the accident on Twitter, netizens expressed concern over the lack of robust safety mechanisms in cars.

