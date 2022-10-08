Car runs into road median in Madhapur, two injured

Hyderabad: A person who was under the influence of alcohol rammed the car into the road median near Metro pillar no 1726 under the Madhapur police station limits. According to the sources, two persons were travelling in the car when the incident took place and the person who drove the car lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the divider.

It is said that the car was dragged for 100 metres and turned turtle. Two persons in the car sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the nearby hospital. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found liquor bottles in the vehicle. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.