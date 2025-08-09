Car swept away in floodwaters after tank breach

Choutuppal ( Yadadri-Bhongir): Travelers had a Providential escape when the car that they were traveling in was swept away in the floodwaters at Nelapatla–Verkutpally road in Choutuppal mandal after a village tank overflowed and its bund breached due to heavy rains on Thursday night.

According to reports, four individuals from Choutuppal were returning from Workutpally to Choutuppal by car when the incident occurred. As they approached Nelapatla, they encountered a sudden gush of water caused by the breach of a nearby tank.

Sensing the danger, all four occupants quickly exited the vehicle just in time. Within moments, the car was swept away by the strong floodwaters.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life.

Locals and authorities have been alerted, and officials are assessing the situation.

The incident highlights the risks posed by sudden floods and the need for timely maintenance of local water bodies, especially during the monsoon season.