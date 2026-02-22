CARNIVAL–2k26 Annual Day celebrated with enthusiasm at KIMS MBA college

Karimnagar: The Annual Day celebrations titled “CARNIVAL–2k26” were held with great enthusiasm at KIMS Management (MBA) College. The event witnessed active participation from faculty members and more than 250 students.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Periyala Saketh Rama Rao, Vice Chairman of KIMS Group of Institutions, said that education is the most powerful weapon that can transform the world. He stated that education leads individuals from darkness to light and fosters personal growth and self-reliance. He emphasised that education is not merely book knowledge but the wisdom that helps in understanding life.

Principal Dr Krishna Mohan Rao, along with faculty members Dr Uma Devi, Odelu, Sumalatha, Kalyan and Swapna, attended the programme. The cultural performances presented by students entertained and captivated the audience.