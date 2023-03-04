CARO another gift of PM Modi to TS: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre's decision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to setup a dedicated research organisation with the highest standards is another gift to Telangana.

He said that the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) paves the way for cutting-edge technology standards in the field of civil aviation and is being set up by the Central government at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of over Rs400 crore. Under the auspices of the Airports Authority of India, this organisation is being developed with international standards and the necessary research will be conducted for the technological changes that will take place in the aviation sector in the coming days. The organisation is expected to be operational from July 2023 with various types of research facilities. CARO is being built with 'Griha-5' standards and will be the first Civil Aviation building on such standards and will contain some of the most advanced technology in Asia.

Construction work of CARO with various international standard research facilities is progressing rapidly and the Government of India has set a target to start the services of this organisation by July 2023.

Kishan Reddy thanked the PM on behalf of the people of the State for setting up this research organisation with international standards at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. CARO has the potential to emerge as a flagship organisation in the State. The technology, standards and new ideas that will evolve from CARO will benefit the Indian civil aviation sector. The organisation will leverage the boundless skills, talent and passion of the Telangana youth and give India's civil aviation industry global recognition.