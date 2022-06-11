Case booked against ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ pre-release event organisers

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police on Saturday booked a case against Mythri Movies and Shreyas Media company for organising the pre-release event of actor Nani's film 'Ante Sundaraniki', allegedly without obtaining a valid police permission.

According to the police, for the event which was held at Shilpakala Vedika on June 9, the organisers were not granted any permission from the Cyberabad Police Commisioner M Stephen Raveendra.

Interestingly, the application letter reached the Commissioner's table only on the next day of the event i.e on June 10.

Officials stated that it was the responsibility of the applicants to keep a check on the permission letters and follow them up. Moreover, it is learnt that the organisers had not followed certain safety and security measures including having bouncers at the public event.

The Madhapur police who took suo moto cognisance of the incident, booked a case under section 188 of the IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and are investigating.