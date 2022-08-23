Cases booked against 29 BJP leaders for riots at MLC K Kavitha's residence

Hyderabad: In the latest development to the Delhi liquor scam case in Telangana, a case was booked against 29 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly rioting near the residence of TRS MLC K Kavitha at Banjara Hills Road No 14 on Monday.

Commotion prevailed at the Banjara Hills police station on Monday night after scores of BJP workers reached the place demanding release of those taken into custody on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, BJYM and BJP Mahila Morcha workers attempted to lay siege to the house of MLC Kavitha. However, they were chased away by the TRS party workers who were present there. A few persons sustained injuries in the incident.

The police had picked up the BJP workers and shifted them to the police station. The case is booked under Sections 341, 147,148,353,332, 509 r/w 149 of IPC.

A notice is issued under 41 CrPC to them and in all likelihood all of them will be arrested and remanded. "A case is booked. So far we have not arrested them. Legal procedures are going on," said an official of Banjara Hills police station.