Cases filed against Namasthe Telangana MD

Hyderabad: The police have booked cases against the managing editor of Namasthe Telangana D Damodar Rao as a group of farmers from Nadargul village have lodged a complaint against the newspaper alleging publishing of fake news in the name of ‘Big Brother’s land pooling.’

According to sources, the Meerpet police have booked cases against the managing editor of the vernacular daily under several sections. According to the police, the farmers from Gurramguda in the Nadargul Revenue limits under survey no 92 are enjoying the ownership of over 200 acres. The farmers alleged that the newspaper wrote fake news by creating fake documents, and the news was published on October 31.

The farmers raised slogans against the newspaper. The BRS government had come forward with HMDA to develop the lands. The farmers said that the lands were inherited from their forefathers, and presently they were doing agriculture on these lands. They were agitated that the newspaper wrote a news report about a Rs 10 lakh per acre agreement and took Rs two lakh as agreement.

About 100 farmers filed complaints. The farmers wanted police to find out who the private persons were and also come up with facts. The agitated farmers said that they have not taken any money from anyone. It is learnt that the police would issue notice to the managing editor.