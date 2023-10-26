Cash transfer schemes should be completed before notification, says Revanth Reddy

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy stated that they have requested the Election Commission (EC) to complete cash transfer programs prior to releasing the notification. Telangana Congress leaders also addressed concerns about retired officers who are allegedly favorable to the BRS party, claiming that these officials have held key positions for many years. They further alleged that officials in these key sectors are pressuring businesspeople to provide financial assistance to the BRS party.

Revanth Reddy specifically mentioned their request to remove DGP Anjani Kumar and accused BRS, BJP, and MIM of working together in the assembly elections, referring to them as the "Chaddy gang." He also declared that the central government will work to support the BRS party.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that government buildings are being used for BRS party activities and claimed that some officers have been acting in favour of the BRS party for almost a decade. He further alleged that the Chief Minister's official residence is being used for party activities.

Bhatti Vikramarka accused the BRS party of misleading the public and informed the EC about their concerns. He claimed that whenever they make a statement, the BRS party spreads false propaganda.