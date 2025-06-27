Caste Census Key to Social Justice, Says Youth Welfare President Khalid Naveed

Mahabubnagar: Social activist Khalid Naveed, President of Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar, has welcomed the proposed national caste census by the central government as a crucial step towards ensuring social justice and equality in India.

In a press statement, he emphasized that for decades, caste data collection has been limited to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, leaving Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other marginalized communities underrepresented in policymaking.

“The caste census will provide accurate socio-economic data, allowing the government to better target welfare schemes and reservations,” Naveed stated. He noted that existing programs often fail to reach the most disadvantaged due to intersecting inequalities of caste, gender, geography, and poverty.

Following the release of Bihar's caste census in 2023, which revealed that OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes made up over 63% of the state's population, several states including Telangana initiated similar surveys. This created momentum for a nationwide caste census, now backed by the Central Government—a significant policy shift after 70 years.

Naveed also referenced the 1980 Mandal Commission, which advocated for OBC reservations but lacked updated caste data. Similarly, the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census was never fully published, drawing criticism from scholars and activists.

While critics argue the census might deepen caste divisions, Naveed stressed that a transparent and accurate caste enumeration would promote fair representation, help recalibrate reservation policies, and ensure that affirmative action reaches those who need it most.