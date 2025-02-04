Caste census report in Assembly today

Hyderabad: Tuesday will be a significant day for BC and SC communities as the State Government is set to ratify in the Assembly the Caste Census report and SC Categorisation in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict. This landmark decision aims to empower these communities by ensuring equitable opportunities in education, employment, and politics.

Ahead of the Assembly session, the State Cabinet will convene in the morning to approve the two reports recently submitted by the official committees to the Cabinet Sub-Committees. The reports will then be tabled in the Assembly for deliberation during the daylong session.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on SC Categorization, chaired by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a meeting on Monday to analyse the recommendations presented by Justice Shameem Akthar.

“Telangana will likely be the first state in the country to implement the Supreme Court verdict on SC categorisation. Following the court’s directions, the state government promptly constituted a judicial commission and sought recommendations on implementing the orders,” Uttam Kumar Reddy stated. He further emphasized that the majority Madiga community within the SC category would receive its rightful share in education and employment in proportion to its population.

Official sources indicate that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy may announce additional benefits for BC and SC communities, considering the upcoming Local Body elections scheduled for early this year. The Caste Census is expected to be a game-changer in state politics, with the ruling party planning to extend quotas to unrecognised backward communities in the forthcoming Gram Panchayat, Mandal Parishad, and Municipal elections.

Sources also suggest that the Chief Minister will use the Assembly debate as an opportunity to reaffirm his government’s commitment to fulfilling the promise of a Caste Survey by making the report public.

Meanwhile, political circles are abuzz with speculation over whether BRS supremo and opposition leader K. Chandrashekhar Rao will attend the special session on this crucial issue of BC and SC empowerment or not. In all probability he is unlikely to attend.