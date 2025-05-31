CBSE Schools Assn flays misleading ads

Nizamabad: The CBSE Affiliated Schools Association, Nizamabad district, has raised concern over misleading advertisements given by some schools claiming CBSE affiliation though they lack the same.

The association members held a press meet on Friday which was attended by Association president Santosh Kumar, secretary Mujeeb, and members Maraiah Goud, Pavani Kumar, and Swamy.

The Association raised a serious concern regarding certain private schools in Nizamabad and Armoor falsely claiming CBSE affiliation or advertising that they follow the CBSE curriculum/pattern. These misleading claims are creating confusion among parents and the general public.

The Association clarified that applying for CBSE affiliation does not make a school CBSE-affiliated. Only schools that have received official affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are authorised to call themselves CBSE schools.

To assist parents, the Association has released an official list of CBSE-affiliated private schools in Nizamabad district on the occasion.

The Association advised parents to verify the affiliation status of any school through the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in before making admission decisions.