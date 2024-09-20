Celebrate festivals with unity, not politics: MLA Dr Parnika

Mahabubnagar: Narayanapet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy urged the people of the Narayanapet constituency to celebrate festivals with joy and harmony, setting aside any political agendas. Speaking at CVR Bhavan on Thursday, the MLA emphasised the importance of unity and brotherhood during festive occasions. “Festivals should be a time of happiness and peace. The people of Narayanapet have always upheld the tradition of celebrating with tolerance, and it is our duty to pass this legacy on to future generations,” she stated.

The MLA addressed a recent minor incident involving children in Narayanapet town, cautioning the public against overreacting or viewing the matter in a provocative light. She reassured citizens that there is no threat to peace and security, urging the youth to exercise restraint and avoid actions that might hurt the sentiments of others. Dr Parnika Reddy announced plans to form peace committees, prioritising the involvement of youth from all communities. These committees will provide recommendations to ensure festivals are celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere.