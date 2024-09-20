Live
- Call to strengthen Munnurukapu community
- Union minister Varma takes stock of railway works in AP
- City encroachment-free since Cong govt took over: Naini
- VMC gears up for Dasara festivities
- DC inspects mini tank bund for Bathukamma fete
- Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurates state-of-the-art karting track in Chennai
- Karimnagar engineer wins Indian Icon Award
- Saida takes charge as Prakasam DCC president
- Bandi fumes over ‘lazy’ Eklavya school staff
- WGL to be healthcare hub: Health Minister Narasimha
Just In
Celebrate festivals with unity, not politics: MLA Dr Parnika
Mahabubnagar: Narayanapet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy urged the people of the Narayanapet constituency to celebrate festivals with joy and harmony, setting aside any political agendas. Speaking at CVR Bhavan on Thursday, the MLA emphasised the importance of unity and brotherhood during festive occasions. “Festivals should be a time of happiness and peace. The people of Narayanapet have always upheld the tradition of celebrating with tolerance, and it is our duty to pass this legacy on to future generations,” she stated.
The MLA addressed a recent minor incident involving children in Narayanapet town, cautioning the public against overreacting or viewing the matter in a provocative light. She reassured citizens that there is no threat to peace and security, urging the youth to exercise restraint and avoid actions that might hurt the sentiments of others. Dr Parnika Reddy announced plans to form peace committees, prioritising the involvement of youth from all communities. These committees will provide recommendations to ensure festivals are celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere.