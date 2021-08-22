Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in true spirit of 'Beti Bachao and Beti Padao': Tamilisai Sounderarajan

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan in her greetings to the people of Telangana said that Raksha Bandhan should be celebrated in the true spirit of 'Beti Bachao and Beti Padao' mission following appropriate Covid preventive measures.



She said Raksha Bandhan symbolises the great Indian tradition of the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. "The Rakhi tied on the wrist of brothers is a sublime symbol of Raksha (protection). I wish that the thread of love will bind the hearts and lives of all brothers and sisters and make their immortal bond of togetherness stronger," she said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a statement, said Raksha Bandhan is observed on this day all over the country and stands as a symbol of brotherhood.

He said it is a great occasion when sisters tie Rakhi to their brothers with love and affection and ask them to support and stand by them throughout their life. KCR said 'Raksha' festival is a living proof of the Indian culture's unique and greatness and it will further improve the brotherhood among people.