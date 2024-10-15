Celebrating Rural Women Workers' Day: Honoring the Backbone of the Rural Economy

Gadwal: On October 15, in Macharla village of Gattu Mandal, Rural Women’s Day was celebrated under the leadership of Village Association Leader Maheshwari, Mandal Association Leader Keshamma, and District Association Leader Lavanya. Speaking on the occasion, TVVU District General Secretary G. Narasimhulu said:



"Women are the backbone of the rural economy. Despite doing over 70% of the work, rural women lack land rights, access to education, nutrition, and healthcare facilities. They are subjected to violence, sexual harassment, and exploitation both in their workplaces and homes. Due to globalization and privatization policies, poor villagers are being displaced from their lands due to industrial land allocations. In some tribal areas, women are forced into prostitution due to lack of livelihood opportunities.

Women play a crucial role in rural development, improving food security, and eradicating rural poverty. They contribute significantly to seed and vegetable production, crop preservation, animal husbandry, backyard poultry, forest fruit collection, fish farming, weaving, and other rural activities. However, these women lack decision-making authority, property rights, and control over income in their livelihoods. Despite working alongside men, they do not receive equal wages, as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendation of Rs. 850 per day for men and women. The primary contributors to production are Dalit, Bahujan, and tribal women. More than half of the world's food is produced by small and marginal farmers, landless families, and rural women. Everyone must recognize that without women’s labor, the nation would not have food."

A garland was placed on the photo of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and the women workers and multipurpose workers were honored by the village association women leaders. Thirty-five women workers participated in a rally, raising slogans as they marched through the streets.

Prominent attendees of the event included Village Association Leader Maheshwari, Mandal Association President Narsamma, Keshamma, Maheshwari, Shruti, and Jayamma.